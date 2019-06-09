Turkey stun France 2-0 in Euro 2020 qualifier

has maintained their 100 per cent record in the Euro 2020 qualification group H with an impressive 2-0 win at home over

France's defeat late on Saturday, which came as a courtesy of two first half goals from and Cengiz Under, was Turkey's third win in as many games.

The Turks top Group H, having scored eight goals and conceded none so far.

It was a lacklustre performance from France, who dropped into second place after suffering their first loss of the qualification campaign, news reported.

The French, who are among the favourites to win next summer's tournament and who boast of having some of the world's finest players all over the pitch, dominated possession but were limited to a paltry four shots, none of which even forced into a save.

The defeat leaves the losing Euro 2016 finalists level with on six points.

were dominant throughout the game, and their opening goal was no more than they deserved; a deep free-kick was swung into the back post where centre-back Merih Demiral nodded the ball back across the face of goal for an unmarked Ayhan to power in a header past the helpless

Backed by a typically vociferous home crowd, were rampant, and were unable to contain the home side's and dynamism.

The Turks doubled their lead shortly before half time when buried a right-footed shot following careless play on the edge of their box from and defender

were under par for much of the game and never came close to getting on the score sheet. It was the first time in a decade that Les Bleus have failed to muster a shot on target in a match.

Turkey continued to look more threatening during the second half, and would have won by a greater margin had Lloris not denied Burak Yilmaz and Mhmut Tekdemir.

France will expect to return to winning ways when they take on minnows on Tuesday, while Turkey will face a tough trip to as they look to extend their winning run to four games.

--IANS

kk/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)