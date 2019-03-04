Pakistan restores Samjhauta Express services to Delhi

Pakistani authorities on Monday restored the services between and Delhi, days after the train was suspended due to tense bilateral ties.

The train departs on every Monday and Thursday from

The carrying some 150 passengers left railway station for India, Radio reported.

In New Delhi, Railways officials announced on Saturday that the two countries have agreed to operationalise services at their ends. cancelled the operations on February 28.

The train operates from on every Wednesday and Sunday.

Pakistani authorities suspended the train service on February 28 amidst tense bilateral ties in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.

The footfall of the train, which generally records an occupancy of around 70 per cent, had fallen drastically post the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF soldiers were killed.

Tensions escalated between and in the wake of the Pulwama attack by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Samjhauta Express, named after the Hindi word for "agreement", comprises six sleeper coaches and an AC 3-tier

The train service was started on July 22, 1976 under the Shimla Agreement that settled the 1971 war between the two nations.

On the Indian side, the train runs from to and from Lahore to on the side.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)