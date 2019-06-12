UP sand mining scam: ex-Minister's home among 22 places raided (2nd Lead)

The CBI on Wednesday carried out searches at over 21 locations in and Uttar Pradesh, including the residence of former state in connection with a case of between 2012 and 2016, officials said.

The CBI started investigating the case on the directions of the in January this year.

A senior (CBI) told IANS: "Several CBI teams started the searches at over 21 places in this morning. The CBI team also raided three residential premises of former Prajapati in "

The said that searches at the residence of Prajapati was carried out after the CBI collected the documents related to from the residence of which indicated that the licence was provided on the recommendation of then state

The said that besides and Amethi, the searches were carried out in Ghaziabad, Lucknow, Hamirpur and adjoining areas in

He also said that during the searches, incriminating documents have been recovered relating to the investigation of the case.

The agency had, on January 2, registered a case against 11 people under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The agency has named former Hamirpur District B. Chandrakala, Adil Khan, geologist/mining Moinuddin, and his brother among the accused.

Also named are former clerks and Ram Avtar Singh, as well as Sanjay Dikshit, who contested the 2017 Assembly polls on a ticket, and his father

On January 5, the CBI carried out searches at 14 locations in and Uttar Pradesh, including the residences of Chandrakala as well as of an SP and a BSP in connection with the case.

Former held the mining portfolio in the state from 2012 to 2013. Prajapati succeded Yadav as the

The agency has earlier recovered Rs 12.5 lakh and 1.8 kg gold from the residence of in Hamirpur, and Rs 2 crore as well as two kg gold from the residence of the retired of the in Jalon.

--IANS

aks/bc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)