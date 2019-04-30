What's on Google's plate after Pixel sales dip in Q1

Industry-wide "pressures in the premium market" led to a drop in sales in the first quarter of 2019 compared to the same time last year, a top of parent company has said.

With finding it hard to compete in the premium segment, the company could offer new products in the mid-range market.

is expected to show off its cheaper 3a and 3a XL on the first day of its I/O developer conference next month, The Verge reported on Monday.

On an earnings call with reporters, Ruth Porat, of Alphabet, cited "some of the recent pressures in the premium market" for the trouble in selling expensive phones.

Google said the industry is "working through a phase where there is definite year-on-year headwinds."

"But I do think, especially, the ecosystem is constantly pushing it forward. I continue to be excited about the innovation speed, 5G coming or the early look into foldable phones, which I am really pleased is a big part in driving," Pichai said.

"So I do think there is a lot more to come and we are focused on it," he added.

In its quarterly earnings reports, Google does not break out revenue for its

But despite the lacklustre phone sales, the Google hardware segment grew, hitting nearly $5.5 billion in revenue this past quarter, The Verge reported.

The growth could be due to robust sales of Chromecast devices, laptops, Google Home speakers, and Nest products, among other devices.

