India's MoM retail inflation up 3.05% in May

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Higher food prices accelerated India's May retail inflation to 3.05 per cent from 2.99 per cent in April, official data showed on Wednesday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May 2019 was lower than the corresponding period of last year when retail inflation stood at 4.87 per cent.

First Published: Wed, June 12 2019. 18:06 IST

