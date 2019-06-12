India's MoM retail inflation up 3.05% in May

-
ALSO READ
Lower food prices ease India's November retail inflation to 2.33%
Food prices raise India's April retail inflation
Lower food prices more than halve India's retail inflation in January
Lower food prices ease India's WPI to 4.64% in November (Roundup)
WPI inflation falls to 4.64% in November on easing food, petro prices
-
Higher food prices accelerated India's May retail inflation to 3.05 per cent from 2.99 per cent in April, official data showed on Wednesday.
However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May 2019 was lower than the corresponding period of last year when retail inflation stood at 4.87 per cent.
--IANS
rv/in
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU