India's MoM retail inflation up 3.05% in May

Higher accelerated India's May retail to 3.05 per cent from 2.99 per cent in April, official data showed on Wednesday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in May 2019 was lower than the corresponding period of last year when retail stood at 4.87 per cent.

--IANS

rv/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)