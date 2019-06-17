'India's outbound capital in commercial realty rises 92%'

In a sign of increasing attraction of the global market in comparison to India, outflow of capital from the country into commercial market globally has surged significantly in the past one year, according to a recent report.

Knight Frank's Report 2019 says that India's outbound capital in the commercial segment increased by 92 per cent to $700 million during the financial year 2018-19.

"Many major economies are facing the latter stages of a prolonged expansionary cycle. The signals are clear; global growth is slowing and interest rates remain stubbornly anchored near record lows. This environment has important implications for investors," the report said.

The United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, the of America and were the top destination countries for Indian capital investments, it said.

Inbound cross-border investment volumes into Indian commercial real estate accounted for $2.6 billion during the April-March period of FY2018-19.

During the period under review, total outbound capital from Pacific dropped 34 per cent (from $88 billion to $57 billion), coming in third behind ($110 billion) and ($104 billion), due in part to the significant fall in outbound capital from

In the same period, overtook Hong Kong, recording a 23 per cent increase in outbound capital. According to the report, has already invested more than $4 billion into China, South Korea, the UK and in Q1 2019, reflecting several landmark cross-border deals.

Neil Brookes, Head of Capital Markets, Knight Frank, said: "In the past 12 months, outbound capital from Asia-Pacific, and in particular, has sought out alternative asset classes in Western markets while reducing their exposure to in the region, previously thought of as a core asset class."

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, India, said that with geopolitical factors coming into play, prolonged global economic cycle and interest rate in late cycle investment is prompting cross-border capital flows.

"Indian investors are increasingly looking at international commercial to diversify risk and increase their returns," Baijal said.

