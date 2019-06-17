Capital outflows into commercial realty up 92 pc in Q1'18-Q1'19: Report

Capital investment in commercial by Indian investors in overseas markets soared by 92 per cent to USD 700 million (around 4,893 crore) between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of this year, a report said.

Investors tapped the overseas market to diversify risk and increase their returns, the report by said. The UK, the Netherlands, Germany, the US and were the top destinations for Indian capital investments.

The report delves into the sources and destinations of cross-border investments in commercial

"With geopolitical factors coming into play, prolonged global economic cycle and interest rate in late cycle investment are prompting cross-border capital flows," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director,

Baijal further noted that "Indian investors are increasingly looking at international commercial assets to diversify risk and increase their returns."



Meanwhile, cross border investment into Indian commercial real estate accounted to USD 2.6 billion during the period under review.

With investment of USD 2.6 billion, was ranked 20th among the top capital importing countries globally, while was at the 6th position with an investment of USD 14.30 billion.

The US was the top capital importing country globally with an investment of USD 80.89 billion.

The report noted that the US also topped the list of capital exporting countries globally, with an investment of USD 59.62 billion, followed by (USD 50.41 billion) and (USD 24.50 billion).

As per the report, overtook Hong Kong as Asia-Pacific's top source for outbound capital.

has already invested more than USD 4 billion in China, South Korea, the UK and in January-March 2019, reflecting several landmark cross-border deals.

With investment of USD 704.15 million, was the biggest capital source country for Indian commercial real estate between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, followed by (investment of USD 98.65 million) and (USD 25.36 million).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)