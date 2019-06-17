Prohibitory orders in Bihar's Gaya due to heat wave

In an unprecedented move, authorities in Bihar's district on Monday imposed prohibitory orders as a preventive measure in view of the severe that claimed 31 lives so far, officials said.

District Magistrate imposed the orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code - in what is possibly the first time that Section 144 has been imposed in the state due to extreme weather conditions.

In a circular, Singh has advised people to remain indoors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The district administration has also imposed a ban on the construction work from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while work under MNREGA programmes will not be done after 10.30 a.m. and no meeting will be allowed in the open during this time.

"This measure is part of step to alert people not to go outside in the sun and protect labourers engaged in construction," Singh said.

All government schools in will remain closed till June 22 due to the heat.

According to official figure, 78 people have died due to heatstroke in the state while unofficial sources put the toll at more than 150.

