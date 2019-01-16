Markets open on high note

The 30- Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Wednesday opened on a positive note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 36,370.74 and touched a high of 36,428.76 and a low of 36,370.74.

The Sensex is trading at 36,364.13 up by 45.80 points or 0.13 per cent from its Tuesday's close at 36.318.33.

On the other hand, the broader 50- Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 10,899.65 points after closing at 10,886.80 points on Tuesday.

The Nifty is trading at 10,899.30 points in the morning.

