India summons Pakistan mission official, protests civilian's killing in J&K

The government on Wednesday summoned an official of the Pakistan High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the killing of a civilian in Sundarbani sector in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this month in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces from across the border.
"The Pakistan High Commission official was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the death of an innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan forces on January 11, 2019, in Sunderbani sector," the External Affairs Ministry said in statement.
"Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations," it stated.
"We also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces."
--IANS
ab/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
