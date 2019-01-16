India summons Pakistan mission official, protests civilian's killing in J&K

The government on Wednesday summoned an of the High Commission and lodged a strong protest over the killing of a civilian in Sundarbani sector in and earlier this month in unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces from across the border.

"The High Commission was summoned today and a strong protest was lodged at the death of an innocent civilian in unprovoked ceasefire violation by forces on January 11, 2019, in Sunderbani sector," the said in statement.

"Our strong concerns were also shared at continued unprovoked firing and ceasefire violations," it stated.

"We also protested Pakistan's continued support to cross-border terrorist infiltration into India, including supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces."

--IANS

