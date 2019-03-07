India warns Pak as heavy artillery used in fresh LoC flare-up

used heavy guns on the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday leading to warning it against any misadventure, defence sources said.

The retaliated by firing Bofors gun to give a befitting reply. Intense shelling was reported all along the LoC on Wednesday and the use of heavy calibre weapons led to a tense situation.

Sources said used 155 mm guns in the Nowshera sector. There has been a sharp rise in the incidents of ceasefire violations after carried out air strikes to hit terror camps in Balakot in

The firing intensified amid propaganda war unleashed by Pakistan about the air strike, forcing to issue caution against the information warfare unleashed from across the border to discredit the Indian armed forces.

--IANS

gd/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)