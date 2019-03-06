Rajnath launches series of projects for police forces

-
ALSO READ
Rajnath inaugurates first CAPFs referral hospital in Greater Noida
Rajnath chairs review meeting on recruitment, promotion in CAPFs, Delhi Police
Rajnath to inaugurate projects related to construction of houses for CRPF, BSF personnel Tuesday
Slain CAPFs' families felicitated
Rajnath Singh inaugurates CRPF training centre in Jodhpur
-
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday inaugurated a series of projects including 28 for 5,283 housing units for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Delhi Police and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) personnel.
Other projects he inaugurated included 71 non-residential buildings and 34 barracks while he also laid foundation stone for three projects of the Land Ports Authority of India. The total cost of all projects is estimated to be Rs 1,895 crore, the Home Ministry said in a statement.
In his address at the event, Singh said the government was committed to improve the working conditions and quality of life of CAPF jawans, and while it had implemented several measures to improve various facilities and amenities to the CAPFs during the last five years, more was needed to be done.
During the inauguration, he also interacted with officers and jawans of various CAPFs through video link. Singh told them that the country had "reposed faith in them and the CAPFs had won this trust through their selfless duty, devotion to work and sacrifices".
The Home Minister listed several decisions made by the government to boost the morale of the CAPF jawans, including free air travel between Jammu and Srinagar on duty or leave and also between Delhi and Srinagar on duty.
Addressing the gathering, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Gangaram Ahir also said the government was concerned about providing better facilities and amenities to the CAPF jawans.
--IANS
vv/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU