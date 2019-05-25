Indian Air Force rescues 2 trekkers in Himachal

Two injured trekkers from a seven-member team from were airlifted to safety from the high mountains of by the on Saturday while four others were rescued on foot.

One trekker Jevaasheesh Mehtu from died on the spot.

The district administration was informed that the trekkers, who were moving from Rohru in district to Brua area in Sangla valley, was stranded in Manirang area in district.

Trekker Rupam Ghosh was in a critical condition while another was airlifted.

told IANS that a ground rescue team, comprising of police and personnel, was deployed for the rescue operation.

He said since the airlifting of the critically injured trekker was required on priority, the (IAF) in Sarsawa in was requested to carry out the rescue operation.

An IAF chopper landed at Kuppa helipad and rescued both the injured trekkers.

The said another group of 13 trekkers was stranded in Sangla area. Eight of them reached Sangla safely while five were rescued by the district administration's quick response team.

