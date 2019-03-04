HP avalanche: Another soldier's body recovered, three still missing

The body of one Army jawan, who was among the five soldiers missing for the past 13 days after an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's district, was recovered on Monday, an said.

Rifleman Govind Bahadur Chhetri and five other jawans of the 7 Jammu and Rifles were buried under the avalanche at Shipki La near the Sino- border on February 20.

Chhetri's body was recovered on Monday evening, Deputy said.

His body was taken to Pooh from where it would be sent to his native place at Binnaguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, he added.

Earlier, bodies of two jawans were recovered whereas three were still missing.

Havaldar Rakesh Kumar's body was recovered on the day of the avalanche, whereas the body of was recovered on March 2.

About 500 personnel are carrying out the operation to rescue the three other soldiers.

Lt Gen P M Bali, Chief of Staff, said that he was closely monitoring the rescue operations.

He said he visited the site a few days ago and assured that all efforts were underway to find the missing soldiers.

