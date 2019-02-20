6 Army jawans feared dead in avalanche in HP's Kinnaur

Six jawans of the Army's JK Rifles unit were feared dead in an avalanche on the Sino- border in Himachal Pradesh's district on Wednesday, officials said.

The body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced, Deputy said.

The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino- border, he added.

Several jawans of the (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.

