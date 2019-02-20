JUST IN
Business Standard

6 Army jawans feared dead in avalanche in HP's Kinnaur

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Six jawans of the Army's JK Rifles unit were feared dead in an avalanche on the Sino-India border in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The body of one jawan had been recovered, whereas five bodies were yet to be traced, Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Gopal Chand said.

The avalanche occurred at around 11 am near Shipkala on the Sino-India border, he added.

Several jawans of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were also trapped in the avalanche. However, they had been rescued, Chand said.

First Published: Wed, February 20 2019. 19:11 IST

