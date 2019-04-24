Indian food and film festival to begin in Saudi

The of India, in association with the Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN), is organising an in The two-day event will kick off on Thursday evening on the consulate premises on Street.

Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, of SIBN, said that the fourth edition of the would be organised along with the first film festival. Indian Md will inaugurate the event at 7 p.m. Thursday and consuls general and diplomats of several countries, as well as prominent Saudi officials and business leaders will attend the inaugural ceremony, reports

"Since assuming the office as the and Vice Patron of SIBN, Sheikh has been extending full support to SIBN enabling it to organise more than 100 events and activities within a short span of time," Zaki said.

"More than 15 popular Indian restaurants based in have confirmed their participation to offer their unique and mouth-watering array of delicacies at one venue," Zaki said.

Along with the delicious cuisine, entertainment will be adding flavour to the evening. Bollywood blockbusters Tiger Zinda Hai, Bahubali 2 and Raazi will be screened as part of the film festival.

There will also be a musical fiesta on both days of the festival.

The event will be open to Saudi and Indian nationals (families only) on April 25 and 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

