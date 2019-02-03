Indian expat wins $2.7 million raffle in Abu Dhabi, reports Khaleej Times

An Indian expat won 10 million dirhams ($2.7 million) in a held in on Sunday.

bought the on January 4. The second prize of 100,000 dirhams was only won by another Indian, Kuldeep Kumar, reports

There were six Indians in the top 10 winning list.

Last month, Abhishek Kathel, a Sharjah-based Indian expat, won $1 million in a Duty Free

In another lucky draw also last month, Dubai-based Sarath Purushothaman was announced the winner of 15 million dirhams at the Airport.