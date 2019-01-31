Indian foreign policy dictated by electoral compulsions: Mehbooba

Former Chief Minister said on Thursday that had dubbed the Foreign Minister's telephone call to Hurriyat Umer Farooq as "anti-India" due to electoral

"A foreign policy dictated by the compulsions of electoral is shockingly pathetic," she said.

Indian summoned High Commissioner on Wednesday to lodge a strong protest over Shah Mahmood Qureshi's call to Umer Farooq, of the Hurriyat Conference, on Tuesday.

Gokhale called it a "brazen attempt by Pakistan to subvert India's unity".

tweeted on Thursday: "Terming a phone call between Pakistani FM and Farooq as anti- has reduced ties to an unbelievable nadir.

"Ironically it was NDA under (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee that facilitated meetings between Hurriyat leaders and Pakistani dignitaries plus allowing them to visit Pakistan to hold talks with the establishment including then (Pervez) Musharraf."

