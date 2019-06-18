Indian jewels in focus at Christie's heritage auction

Ever since its announcement, upcoming -- "Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence" -- of Indian jewels, gemstones and decorative objects that span over 500 years, has been the talk of the art world and is expected to set some new records on Wednesday.

The "unprecedented group" of objects is from The Al Thani Collection of the royal family of It is expected to see competitive bidding from across the globe.

As per Christie's, this collection is poised to be the most valuable of jewelry and jewelled objects. The current record is held by The Collection of Elizabeth Taylor, which totals $144 million.

Mughal Shah Jahan's jade hilted dagger, the priceless jewels of the Nizams of Hyderabad, and a string of pearls belonging to of are among the 400 royal artefacts that would be auctioned on Wednesday.

"The collection begins in Mughal India, the most important dynasty that ruled the country, which was famous for its emeralds, diamonds, sapphires, rubies, weapons and objects which are bejewelled beyond belief," the house said.

"(The sale) traces the history of jewellery from early Mughal through the Maharajas and their collaborations with the world's most renowned jewellery houses to create some of the most exceptional pieces of jewellery ever made," it added.

The dagger of Shah Jahan, the fifth Mughal who commissioned the Taj Mahal, is one of the sale highlights. A Mughal masterpiece, it features scrolling designs inlaid in gold at the top of the blade, and an inscription in 'Nastaliq' script with a title the monarch had taken. It is estimated to fetch between $1,500,000 and $2,500,000.

The collection also has 'sarpechs' (turban ornaments), necklaces such as a diamond riviere necklace originally from the collection of the Nizam of Hyderabad, 33 Golconda diamonds (estimated between $1,200,000 and $1,500,000), and the Nizam of Hyderabad's diamond encrusted ceremonial sword, set with diamonds, rubies and emeralds ($1,000,000-$1,500,000).

Also featured are carved Mughal emeralds, jewelled boxes, the famed 'Arcot II' diamond, presented to Charlotte, wife of George III, by of Arcot, and the magnificent 'Mirror of Paradise' D colour Internally Flawless Golconda diamond.

An 18th century gold finial from the throne of Mysore's ruler would go under the hammer as well. Set with diamonds, rubies and emeralds, the marble plinth with is one of eight finials that ornamented the gold throne of Following his defeat at the hands of the British in the battle of Seringapatam (1799), the throne was dismantled and its components were dispersed.

The created by Cartier in 1931 is an example of the fusion between and the West. It was commissioned by Maharaja of Patiala and is on sale. Another carved emerald brooch, and interchangeable 'Jigha' turban mounting depicts Lord Rama, Sita and Hanuman.

Another offering, the Enamel and Diamond Peacock Aigrette by Mellerio dits Meller, was purchased by in 1905 in

A natural pearl and diamond necklace of Rajmata Gayatri Devi, wife of of Jaipur, would be on offer as well.

