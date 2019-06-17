French billionaire Drahi acquires Sotheby's in $3.7 bn deal: auction house

-
ALSO READ
Bhupen Khakhar sets new record as painting fetches over 22 cr at Sotheby's sale
Bhupen Khakhar's gay love painting sets new auction record at UK auction
Sotheby's to host Asia Week sales, spotlight Indian artists
Indian master painters to feature in upcoming New York auction
Claude Monet's 'Mueles' sells for record breaking $110.7 mn at Sotheby's auction
-
French telecoms and media mogul Patrick Drahi is acquiring Sotheby's auction house, one of the world's biggest art brokers, in a $3.7 billion deal, the British-founded company said Monday.
Drahi, the billionaire head of the Altice empire which owns Virgin Mobile and several French media houses including BFM news channel and Liberation newspaper, is acquiring Sotheby's in a deal that values the auction house at $57 per share, Sotheby's said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU