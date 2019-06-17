JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Submit fire NOC by Sept or face action: Delhi govt to restro-bars, clubs

Man shoots shopkeeper dead, kills self in UP
Business Standard

French billionaire Drahi acquires Sotheby's in $3.7 bn deal: auction house

AFP  |  Paris 

French telecoms and media mogul Patrick Drahi is acquiring Sotheby's auction house, one of the world's biggest art brokers, in a $3.7 billion deal, the British-founded company said Monday.

Drahi, the billionaire head of the Altice empire which owns Virgin Mobile and several French media houses including BFM news channel and Liberation newspaper, is acquiring Sotheby's in a deal that values the auction house at $57 per share, Sotheby's said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 19:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU