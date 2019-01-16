Indie and English music in India need to be helped, nurtured says A.R. Rahman

Veteran composer has said that Indie and English have always been like an in but it needs to be helped and nurtured in coming years.

Rahman was interacting with the media at a press conference of Nexa launch along with artists Uday Benegal, Clinton Cerejo, Anushka Manchanda, and R S Kalsi, senior executive director-marketing and sales Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday in

The initiative by NEXA is curated to provide aspiring Indian musicians a platform to compose original lyrics. invites entries from budding musicians across the country to participate in it.

The participants will be mentored by famous music composers and global music icon A R Rahman, supported by

When asked if he feels that English and Indie music in is going to capture the market, he said, "It needs to be helped and it needs to be nurtured. think nothing is wrong with film music. It's beautiful but it has been commissioned like, there you have to write for a situation and those are limited but think here whole universe is your imagination."

"Sometimes Indie music actually inspires movies and want that to happen. I want a song from Indie music to go in film music. It is not a compulsion but I feel people's mind should never be closed."

When asked what benefit singers and musicians are going to get through Nexa Music, he said, "They are mainly going to get exposure from this venture. We are not telling many things because we don't want to promise too much and not deliver. This is just the first step and second step is something on which we are working on."

will kick off with the launch of four original tracks sung by acclaimed celebrity artists Rahman, Anushka Manchanda, and

--IANS

iv/prs

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)