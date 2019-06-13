IndiGo launches ATR flights on Buddhist circuit

Budget carrier on Thursday announced daily non-stop on the Buddhist circuit, connecting Kolkata, and

Effective August 8, will initiate flight operations on the Kolkata-Gaya, Kolkata-Patna, Kolkata- and Gaya- routes along with additional frequency on Kolkata-Varanasi route.

"As a part of our endeavour to enhance domestic connectivity, our fleet helps us serve regional operations efficiently," said William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer,

"These flights will also help attract new tourist arrivals from around South East Asia, where IndiGo is adding a number of new routes into over the next few months, including services from Vietnam, Hong Kong and "

Currently, the with its fleet of over 200 aircraft offers around 1,400 daily flights and connects 54 domestic destinations and 19 international destinations.

--IANS

rv/kr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)