Rs 1 lakh snatched from elderly man

Two bike borne men looted Rs 1 lakh from a 70-year-old man who was walking home after withdrawing the amount from a in Bihar's district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred a short distance away from Dhobi branch of a from where the elederly man, Naresh Singh, withdrew Rs 1 lakh.

The two men snatched the bag containing the cash from him and sped away.

Police said CCTV footages were being examined in order to trace the snatchers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)