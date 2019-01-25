JUST IN
IndiGo to start Delhi-Istanbul flight

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Istanbul effective March 20, with Airbus A321 aircraft.

According to the company, Istanbul will become its 16th international destination. The airline has opened bookings for the flight with promotional fare starting at Rs 23,999.

"It is our privilege to be the first Indian carrier to fly into Turkey. Istanbul is one the most attractive tourist cities in the world and the gateway from Asia into Europe," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said in a company statement on Friday.

