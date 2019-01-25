IndiGo to start Delhi-Istanbul flight

-
ALSO READ
Government to hold review meet Tuesday on A320 Neo aircraft
Government holds review meet on A320 Neo aircraft
IndiGo switches 125 Airbus A320neo orders to longer range A321s - source
IndiGo to take delivery of its first A321 neo this year
Aviation Ministry summons Pratt &Whitney engine makers for review
-
Budget passenger carrier IndiGo will operate daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Istanbul effective March 20, with Airbus A321 aircraft.
According to the company, Istanbul will become its 16th international destination. The airline has opened bookings for the flight with promotional fare starting at Rs 23,999.
"It is our privilege to be the first Indian carrier to fly into Turkey. Istanbul is one the most attractive tourist cities in the world and the gateway from Asia into Europe," William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said in a company statement on Friday.
--IANS
rv/mr
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU