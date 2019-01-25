Mukesh Ambani aims to become India's 1st Internet tycoon: The Economist

After a successful run with which decimated the rival telecom players and has empowered 28 crore users in till date, Industries now wants to become India's first Internet tycoon, according to The

"With his service Jio, he has upended Indian telecoms and changed his country. Now he wants to go further and become Indian or Jack Ma, using as a launch pad," said The in its latest January 26 edition.

India's mobile phone customer base reached 1.17 billion in November last year, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of (TRAI). The user base crossed 500 million users and nearly 97 per cent of them are on

alone has created a mega base of 28 crore subscribers with ultra-cheap data plans.

"His ambition to become a tech tycoon goes beyond making money in telecoms. RIL has already invested in content creation, and has bought rights to distribute cricket matches and films on its 'Jio TV' platform," added the report.

Addressing the "Vibrant Global Summit 2019" on January 18, announced that would double its investment and employment numbers over the next decade.

to lead a fight against "data colonisation," he said Jio and would soon launch a new commerce platform for small retailers -- a mega mission which will first be launched in and then across the country.

last week reported a 65 per cent increase in its standalone net profit for the October-December 2018 period.

Its standalone net profit stood at Rs 831 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2018-19, against Rs 504 crore reported in October-December 2017-18.

