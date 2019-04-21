Ingram pulls off stunner to dismiss Gayle at Kotla

The way opener was batting against the Capitals at the Shah Kotla here, it needed something magical from the hosts to dismiss the West Indian. And it was Colin Ingram's brilliance in the outfield that ended Gayle's blistering knock.

On Saturday, Gayle, who top-scored with 69 off 37 balls against Delhi, was looking to be in an threatening form as he was scoring boundaries at will and help post a huge total. He hit six fours and five monstrous sixes before becoming Sandeep Lamichhane's victim.

It was in the 12th over of the Kings XI inning that the big-hitting Jamaican, while trying to hit his sixth maximum of the inning, was caught brilliantly at the boundary.

South Africa's Ingram, standing at deep mid-wicket, leapt to take the catch. However, with the momentum taking him over the rope, he showed great presence of mind and threw the ball -- while being himself in the air with force -- towards Axar Patel standing near long-on, thus completing a great relay catch.

The official handle of the posted the video of the catch along with the caption: "Ingram-Axar's perfect relay catch."

Saturday's game saw Capitals defeat the Punjab-based franchise by five wickets.

