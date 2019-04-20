People have decided to change chowkidar: Rahul

on Saturday said voters have made up their mind to "change their 'chowkidar' this time" as he has proved he is "not fit for the job".

"The chowkidar has exposed himself and people have realised he is not fit for the job," Gandhi said at an election rally in Bihar's Supaul parliamentary constituency.

"PM Narendra Modi has been trying hard but the people of the country will not allow him to become PM again," he added.

"Now people know the reality and truth of the chowkidar. And the chowkidar is afraid of that truth. Chowkidar has realised that his place will be in jail whenever a probe is conducted in the Rafale case," Rahul said.

He appealed to people to support candidate from Supaul seat Ranjeet Ranjan.

Rahil Gandhi reiterated that only rich people keep a chowkidar not the poor including farmers, workers and labourers.

The said if his party is voted to power this time, it along with allies would provide annual income of Rs 72,000 to 5 crore poor people and 35 per cent reservation to women in government jobs.

He also promised to provide employment to 22 lakh youths annually. "These are not mere promises. After coming to power in MP, and Rajasthan, the Congress has fulfilled its promise of waiving farmers' loans".

