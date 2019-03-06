Innocent now persona non grata for CPI-M committee

Innocent, who turned giant killer in the 2014 elections from the seat, is this time a persona non grata for the CPI-M parliamentary committee, who have suggested two other names for the upcoming polls.

The committee apparently felt that Innocent's performance as a Lok Sabha was not up to the mark.

Innocent was the of the He was fielded by the (Marxist) (CPI-M) as an to take on the veteran and sitting Lok Sabha member P.C. Chacko.

Innocent beat Chacko by 13,884 votes.

On Wednesday, members of the CPI-M parliamentary committee informed the top brass of the CPI-M, including and Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, that they would like to field former party or former member P. Rajeev.

A few months back Innocent had made it clear that he would not contest again, but after talks on deciding candidates for the elections began, he evinced interest again.

According to party sources, the told the top brass that if Innocent is fielded again then the responsibility should be borne by the state committee of the CPI-M.

