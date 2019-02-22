Substantial increase in number of service voters: EC

The Friday said there has been a substantial increase in the number of service voters enrolled ahead of the elections as compared to 2014.

A total of 16,62,993 service personnel have been enrolled as Service Electors in the country in the Electoral Roll 2019.

In 2014, the corresponding figure was 13,27,627.

"Thus, the 2019 ER has recorded a substantial increase on the total number of service voters of 2014. This increase in number of service voters has been due to the commission's all-out efforts to maximise the registration of service electors during summary revision 2019 and active cooperation of the services/departments concerned and greater participation of service personnel," the said in a statement.

As per the provisions of the law and instructions of the commission, all left-out and unregistered eligible service personnel can still file their applications for registration.

Personnel of the armed forces, personnel deployed outside their constituencies are considered as service voters.

Diplomats and other support staff serving in embassies are also service voters.

