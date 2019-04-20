Instagram testing to hide 'Like' counts on posts

To channelise user-focus on sharing better and sensible content on its platform, Facebook-owned photo-messaging app is planning on hiding the 'Like' counts for posts on its app.

Spotted by Jane Manchun Wong, the feature, currently in internal testing, would restrict visibility of the number of likes on the post only to the user concerned, reported on Friday.

The step could help reduce competition-related hate on the app and encourage creators to post what feels most authentic rather than trying to rack up Likes for everyone to see.

"We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get. Exploring ways to reduce pressure on is something we're always thinking about," the report quoted an as saying, confirming the prototype feature.

According to Wong, the prototype feature still shows a few faces and names of other people who have liked a post, while hiding the numbers.

"Hiding 'Like' counts might get users posting more because they'll be less self-conscious," the report said.

In March, began testing a design that hides re-tweet counts behind an extra tap to similarly discourage inauthentic competition and herd mentality.

"If Instagram rolls out the feature, it could put the emphasis back on sharing art and self-expression, not trying to win some popularity contest," the report added.

Other test Instagram features spotted by Wong include chat thread stickers for Direct Messages, Augmented Reality (AR) filters for Direct Video Calls, simultaneous co-watching of recommended videos through Direct, karaoke-style lyrics that appear synced to sound-tracks in Stories, emoji reactions to feed posts and a shopping bag for commerce.

--IANS

rp/mag/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)