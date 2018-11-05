Intel announces massive 48-core chip, new processor for entry-level servers

on Monday announced two new members in its processor portfolio, including the 48-core advanced

The advanced is expected to be released in the first half of 2019 and the " E-2100" processor for entry-level servers is now available, the company said in a statement.

"The new parts represent a substantial upgrade over current chips, with up to 48 cores and 12 DDR4 memory channels per socket, supporting up to two sockets," said

The two products build upon Intel's foundation of 20 years of Intel "Xeon" platform leadership and give customers even more flexibility to pick the right solution for their needs.

"We remain highly focused on delivering a wide range of that best meet our customers' system requirements.

"The addition of advanced performance CPUs and to our Intel Xeon processor lineup once again demonstrates our commitment to delivering performance-optimized solutions to a wide range of customers," said Lisa Spelman, Intel and of Intel Xeon products and Data Center Marketing.

Cascade Lake advanced is designed for the most demanding high-performance (HPC), (AI) and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) workloads.

The is targeted at small- and medium-size businesses and cloud service providers.

"The processor supports workloads suitable for entry-level servers, but also has applicability across all segments requiring enhanced data protections for the most sensitive workloads," said Intel.

--IANS

na/sed

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)