Internet Explorer on PCs threat to users: Report

Microsoft's (IE) that has dealt with a reputation for poor security for years, now makes PCs vulnerable even if it is just installed in them, a security has found.

According to John Page, an unpatched exploit in the web browser's handling of MHT files (IE's web archive format), hackers can use to both on Windows users and steal their local data.

"As Windows opens MHT files using IE by default, you don't even have to run the browser for this to be a problem -- all you have to do is open an attachment sent through chat or email.

"This wouldn't be an issue if it weren't for the disclosure of the flaw. Page posted details of the exploit after reportedly declined to roll out an urgent security fix, Engadget reported on Sunday.

The vulnerability affects Windows 7, Windows 10 and 2012 R2.

" said a fix would be 'considered' in a future release. While that does suggest a patch is on the way, it leaves millions of users potentially vulnerable unless they either turn off or point to another app that can open MHT files," the report added.

The news came at a time when Microsoft, coming to terms with the Outlook.com data breach case, reached out to some users, informing them of the hack which exposed data sent over emails to hackers who kept accessing their accounts between January 1 to March 28.

In an email, Microsoft claimed that apart from the content of the emails including attachments, the hackers could have possibly viewed account email addresses, folder names and subject lines of the mails sent and received.

The case came to notice when the discovered that the credentials of a support agent were compromised for its which led to unauthorised access into some accounts.

