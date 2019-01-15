Iran fails to launch homemade satellite into orbit

launched a domestically-built on Tuesday that failed to reach orbit, after the US warned against the move earlier this month.

The satellite, Payam, was launched to collect environmental information, but technical problems came during the final stage of the launch, Iranian was cited as saying by

"The Payam was successfully launched this morning aboard the Basir carrier. But the satellite unfortunately failed to be placed in orbit in the final stage," Jahromi said.

Iran's went ahead with the launch despite US Mike Pompeo's warning earlier this month to scrap it, threatening to increase sanctions on the country.

Pompeo argued that such space launches violate a resolution passed in support of the 2015 nuclear deal, saying in a statement on January 3 that Iran's launch vehicles "incorporate technology that is virtually identical to that used in ballistic missiles, including in intercontinental ballistic-missiles".

Jahromi said that would launch another low-earth orbit satellite, Doosti, in the coming days.

"This time, with extra efforts, we are going to show the world that Doosti will be a success," he added.

--IANS

soni/

