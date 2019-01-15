India condemns Kabul terror attack

on Tuesday strongly condemned the terror attack in the Afghan capital on Monday in which four people, including an Indian national, were killed and scores injured.

" strongly condemns the horrific terror attack in which an Indian national and many others lost their lives," the said in a statement.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this cowardly attack and wish early recovery to the injured," it stated.

The Indian Embassy in was taking steps to repatriate the mortal remains of the Indian national, it said.

called for the perpetrators of the attack and those who provide them shelter to be brought to justice expeditiously.

Four people have been confirmed dead and 90 others, including 23 children, injured in the blast that rocked on Monday evening.

The bombing took place in the Green Village, a supposedly well-protected area next to the main office of

The blast took place just hours after the Afghan election body announced preliminary results of the much-awaited for Kabul.

