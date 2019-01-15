Netanyahu urges Iran to 'get out of Syria fast'

Israeli on Tuesday urged to "get out of fast".

"I'm telling you, get out of there fast. We won't stop attacking," said during a ceremony, in which he appointed Deputy as the new military

dismissed as "a lie" the earlier remarks of Hassan Firouzabadi, a to Iran's Supreme Leader, who said Iranian "military advisers" will stay in to defeat terrorists, reported.

He also rejected a comment made earlier in the day by Iranian on Tehran's failed attempt to place a satellite into orbit.

"They are lying now that they supposedly send an into space, but actually they want to achieve the first stage of an intercontinental missile, contrary to all international agreements," Netanyahu said.

" and its proxy, namely the of Hezbollah, are Israel's main enemies.

"We promise to hand a crushing punch against both close and distant enemies," the said, adding that in the upcoming decade, will complete building fences across all its borders.

On Sunday, Netanyahu confirmed that had attacked multiple Iranian sites in over the weekend, in a rare public acknowledgment of such airstrikes.

has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria over the past years, saying the attacks were aimed at Iranian military sites and weapon convoys to Hezbollah.

--IANS

soni/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)