Taliban claims attack that killed 4 in Kabul

The on Tuesday claimed the responsibility for a truck bomb attack in that left at least four dead and over 100 wounded.

said in a statement that attackers on Monday night blew up a truck laden with explosives before entering Green Village compound in Kabul, Efe news reported.

"Based on the initial information in this attack, tens of foreign invading forces and their Afghan supporters were killed," Mujahid said, without specifying the number of victims.

The said that after the first explosion, four other suicide bombers entered the area -- referred to as "the intelligence nest" -- where fighting went on for several hours.

Mujahid said several civilians in nearby houses suffered due the impact of the explosion but added that "civilians were not the target".

However, police said four persons were killed and 113 wounded in the attack. He denied the Taliban's version of a clash with suicide bombers after the explosion.

"There was no armed attack by suicide bombers after the first bombing. After the blast, the area was secured by our security forces (...) The situation in the area is normal," the said.

in recent months has witnessed a large number of attacks against all types of targets, from members of the Shia minority to workers involved in the October 20 along with candidates and voters.

The last such attack happened in late December on a government building which left 48 dead.

Since the end of the NATO combat mission in January 2015, the has been losing ground to the Taliban.

The government barely controls 56 per cent of the country, according to data from the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction of the US Congress.

--IANS

soni/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)