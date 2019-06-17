Iran to surpass uranium enrichment limits in days: Official

Iran's atomic agency said on Monday that the country will breach on June 27 the limit on its stockpile of enriched that was capped under a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

The Organization of (AEOI) said that has increased the speed of low-grade enrichment four times since it announced in May that it would stop complying with parts of the nuclear agreement, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), after the US unilaterally withdrew from the deal.

The country had said earlier that it would quadruple its production of low-enriched in retaliation for sanctions reinstated by Washington, Iranian news agency reported.

"We will cross (limit of) 300 kg (for the production of low-grade enriched uranium) by June 27," Behrooz Kamalvandi, the for the AEOI told reporters.

The pace of enrichment will even be faster after that, he added.

Under the nuclear deal clinched between and world's six major powers in 2015, accepted to stockpile low-grade enriched uranium by 300 kg.

--IANS

soni/

