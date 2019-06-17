China backs HK chief, slams 'local, external forces'

on Monday voiced its support for Hong Kongs following massive protests against the contentious bill, which the termed as "violent clashes" stemming from "malicious stratagem by local and external forces".

In its editorial, Daily said that the central government "resolutely supports" despite the protesters demanding her resignation following the suspension - rather than the withdrawal - of the legislative process of the proposed

National People's Standing Committee member Tam Yiu-chung, who was present in a meeting with 200 local politicians, national parliamentarians and officials of the - the official institution representing in Hong Kong - quoted officials as saying that the central government, "supports, respects and understands Lam's decision".

According to Tam, said the bill is in the interest of the people of Hong Kong, but the legislative process has gone through constant interferences and has been vilified by foreign powers, Daily reported.

The daily said that the violence was "instigated by those who do not have the SAR (Hong Kong Special Administrative Region)'s best interests at heart".

It added that "the Chief Executive, being head of the special administrative region, is the person ultimately responsible for implementing 'one country, two systems'," the principle which gives Hong Kong autonomy in areas such as and currency to the city.

"No foreign countries, be they the US, the UK or any other, have any say in the matter," said the daily.

"Indeed, their sanctimonious posturing is hypocritical given their bluster is maliciously intended and fans anti-government sentiment in Hong Kong and incites lawlessness," it added.

Another official media outlet, the Global Times, said that it sees links between the protests and China's External Affairs.

"It is no accident that the eruption has occurred in tandem with Washington's intensified drive worldwide to beat down a rising China. It all adds up to a malicious stratagem by local and external forces to destroy a society for their own political ends," it added.

Despite the suspension of the bill, Hong Kong authorities have not been able to placate the protesters who demanded its complete withdrawal.

The protesters again took to the Hong Kong streets on Sunday to defend their rights and liberties as well as to demand Lam's resignation.

