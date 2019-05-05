Iraqi PM holds phone call with Mike Pompeo

Iraqi held a phone call with US over boosting bilateral ties and cooperation in various field, as well as Iraq's desire to transfer American technology into

A statement issued on Saturday by his office, said that received a phone call from Pompeo, in which he "stressed the importance of boosting cooperation between the two friendly and deepening economic relations", reported.

expressed his country's "desire to transfer American technology and expertise into to create job opportunities and develop its vital sectors," the statement said.

The also affirmed the importance of boosting efforts by the two sides to resolve "the final negotiations and the signing of the (One Package) project with the US company to develop the Iraqi energy sector," the statement said without giving further details about the project.

During the phone call, Abdul Mahdi reviewed the results of his European tour, which included and France, as well as discussing other important files of common interests, it said.

For his part, Pompeo affirmed his country's support for and its foreign policy, and welcomed Iraq's retaking of its major role in the region, as well as welcoming boosting economic, political and cultural cooperation between the two countries, the statement added.

Abdul Mahdi has returned on Friday to from his European tour, during which he visited and and signed cooperation agreements, including the signing of a roadmap deal valued around $14 billion of contracts in total with Germany's to rebuild Iraq's following years of war.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)