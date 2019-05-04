UN pact against terror urged as tribute to SL victims

and have urged to come together and adopt the Comprehensive Convention on International (CCIT), proposed by in 1996 but blocked by some nations, as the mourns the victims of terrorist attacks in the island nation.

"Too much blood has spilt for us to remain deadlocked on this issue," Sri Lanka's Permanent said on Friday at a UN event to mourn the Sunday attacks' victims.

"The time has come for the international community to go beyond words and demonstrate political will and commitment in taking the last remaining step to conclude the and complete the sectoral multilateral treaty regime to address the global phenomenon of terrorism," Perera said.

Perera is the on Measures to Eliminate International that is charged with piloting the

"The international community must send out a strong signal of its collective will to combat and contribute to the effective implementation of the global counter terrorism strategy," he said.

The has been derailed by differences over defining terrorism, with some making a false distinction between "freedom-fighters" and terrorists instead of seeing that it's the tactic of killing civilians, including children, and not the ideology that defines a terrorist.

India's Permanent joined Perera in appealing for concluding the CCIT as a tribute to the victims of terrorism.

Perera, "has, for more than two decades, tried to steer us to an outcome on the CCIT", Akbaruddin said. "Perhaps, as a tribute to the victims in his country, we can all try and strengthen efforts to achieve that objective of putting in place a global legal framework to counter the global scourge," he said.

At the meeting, musical tributes were paid to Sri Lankan and international victims of the attacks. UN leaders and representatives of nations pledged to fight terrorism.

There were also calls for international action to stop from being used to spread hate and violence. "While protecting the freedom of expression, we must also find ways to address incitement to violence through traditional and social media," said.

"It's sobering that the theme of Press Freedom Day today is 'Journalism in times of disinformation'," she said. "We must ensure that new and evolving technologies promote -- and not harm -- human security," Garces said.

UN spoke about being used to spread hate. "The is experiencing a dangerous rise in intolerance, xenophobia and racism. Today such hatred spreads easily and swiftly on the Internet," Mohammed said and added,

"The UN continues to strengthen its efforts to counter and prevent terrorism and violent extremism."

The Sri Lankan Permanent was more forthright in calling for a consensus on how to regulate social media, like and Facebook, to prevent them from becoming the media to spread hate.

"It's time to explore the possibility of an international consensus on a regulatory framework. It's vital, if we are to preserve democratic space, that valuable tools, such as and among others, are used as spaces to nurture healthy debate rather than breed violence and extremism," he said.

blocked access to after the bombings because it was being used to circulate fake news and create enmity between communities. Access to social media was restored on April 30.

Denouncing the use of religion to justify violence, the UN said: "As a Muslim, I know my faith preaches peace and tolerance. Tragically yet, again and again, the world is seeing places of worship become killing grounds and houses of horror.

"Churches, mosques, synagogues and the religious sites of many faiths are being targeted for murder, arson, vandalism and desecration. We must reject this form of violence."

The reflected on how religions can bring people together.

"I was deeply moved by the images of Sri Lankans -- Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Muslim, Sinhalese, Tamil and others -- donating blood to treat survivors. Mosques and temples have opened their doors to Christian services. That is an inspiring expression of courage and resilience. Of unity," she said.

( can be reached at and followed on @arulouis)

--IANS

al/soni/pcj

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)