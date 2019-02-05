IRCTC partners with Magzter to provide unmatched online reading experience to passengers

IRCTC, the catering arm of the Indian Railways, has partnered with to provide unmatched to its passengers while on the go.

In a statement, the Indian Rail Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), which manages the booking portal www. co.in for the national transporter said: "Continuing with its passenger-friendly measures, the has taken a new initiative to offer unmatched digital reading experience to its 6.6 crore plus users and visitors on its portal."

"For this, the has partnered with Magzter, the world's largest digital magazine newsstand," it said.

It said that under this partnership, IRCTC users can get unlimited access to 5,000+ best selling magazines and select newspapers on their and tablets in an exclusive offer.

These magazines spread across 40+ categories including automotive, business, comics, education, entertainment, fashion, fitness, lifestyle, news, politics, science, technology and travel, are meant to interest everyone in the family from 6 to 60+ years of age.

The good news is that IRCTC users/portal visitors are being given exclusive advantage of availing this facility at a heavily discounted price alongwith customised affordable packages and an exclusive seven-day free trial package.

One such exclusive offer for IRCTC users/portal visitors starts at Rs 20 plus GST per day journey.

The users can choose their packs from various durations - one day, one week, one month or a year, and indulge in unlimited reading.

In the special introductory offer, the IRCTC is providing its users a chance to choose their packs from various durations, which start at Rs 20 for a day.

For a week's service of Magzter, a user needs to pay Rs 30, a month's subscription is available at Rs 99 and a year's at Rs 499.

The IRCTC said that the users can enjoy unlimited access to superlative content from all the major countries including India, USA, UK, Singapore, Australia, and on the go.

"And once the magazines are downloaded on a device, they can be accessed even without an which will come in handy when the users are travelling," it said.

To enable the service, a user needs to login to the IRCTC website and needs to go into link under "IRCTC Exclusive" and from there he/she can select their desired subscription.

--IANS

aks/rtp/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)