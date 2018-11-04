Irina Shayk feels 'mom guilt' every day

Shayk, who shares 19-month-old daughter with Hollywood star Bradley Cooper, says she is hard on herself as a mother and experiences " guilt" every day.

"I'm the who's always checking in. "I'm really hard on myself," Shayk told people.com of having guilt, which she said she suffers from "every day" just like everybody else.

Her way of dealing with it is to recognise that she is not alone.

"Everyone has it," Shayk said, adding: "Time passes so fast. You just have to try to live in the moment."

"I'm not good, but I'm working on it. You just have to let it go and not be hard on yourself."

Shayk, 32, has made motherhood look easy. Cooper and she welcomed their daughter in March 2017, and just nine weeks after giving birth, the model attended

Most recently, she and the "A Star Is Born" actor and director, 43, walked their first Met Gala red carpet together in May, where she wore a gold high-slit ruffle-embellished gown by Versace.

The 32-year-old is not afraid to be open about the fact that her life isn't always as perfect as it looks.

"When I'm not on set, I want to be a regular person because I am a regular person," Shayk told people.com.

"I want to be myself. I don't want to be judged about not looking together," she said. "I wear comfortable shoes. I wear sweatpants. I'm also a human being who wakes up and has a thousand things to do."

