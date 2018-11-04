Priyanka Chopra feels the 'bachelorette vibes'

After a in New York, Chopra has set out on a party. And her future mother-in-law to be has urged her to "be good".

Less than a week after celebrated her upcoming wedding to American at a in City, the former "Quantico" shared that her party had just begun, reported people.com.

On Saturday, the bride-to-be shared a photograph of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a fuzzy white off-the-shoulder sweater, which she captioned" "#BacheloretteVibes".

"Be good," Jonas' mother commented, adding a red heart emoji.

had first hinted at the celebrations to come on Friday, when she shared a photograph on her Story of her dog sitting in a car, which she captioned, "Bye Bye LA."

The location of the party has been kept under wraps, though she shared a few glimpses from the party.

She teased fans by sharing a photo of a bouquet of pink roses, sitting nearby buckets of champagne adorned with pink and gold balloons.

"#BacheloretteVibes," she wrote alongside the image, before sharing a photograph of a pair of red fuzzy slippers sitting beside a

--IANS

rb/mr

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)