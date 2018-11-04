Lena Headey hopes 'The Flood' spreads compassion (Lead, correcting headline)

-
Actress Lena Headey hopes her new film "The Flood" will further the understanding of the immigration crisis around the world and spread a bit of compassion.
In the film Headey plays Wendy, a British immigration officer deciding the fate of an asylum seeker.
"What I hope, personally, is we change 10 minds, or people reconsider how they feel about someone who has lost everything. Or maybe it will grow a bit more compassion, understanding, curiosity or bravery," Headey told variety.com.
Helen Kingston's script for "The Flood" draws on real-life stories after her, producer Luke Healy and director Anthony Woodley spent time volunteering in Calais, France, a refugee hotspot.
Headey describes the film as "a really smart take on what's happening."
She said the film deals with its subject matter without preaching or being overtly political. "I think it's a very quiet, strong bit of cinema and it's really honest about what's happening and how we are all responsible for it," added the actress, who is an ambassador for the International Rescue Committee.
