Anupam Kher conferred title by Boston business school

Veteran was conferred a 'Distinguished Fellow' title at the Cambridge here.

"Thank you IndiaGlobal at Cambridge School... This honour gives me a further sense of responsibility towards my country. A lower middle class Kashmiri boy from Shimla has come a long way," tweeted on Sunday.

He also shared a few photographs from the event and he is seen holding up a frame which has details about the honour.

The full-day Global Summit at was an opportunity to learn about India's emerging influence in the global economy. was one of the key speakers.

The actor, who has featured in over 500 movies, has been busy shooting in for American series "New Amsterdam". Earlier, he resigned as of the (FTII) due to his work commitment.

