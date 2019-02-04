Congress files police complaints against obscene tweets on Priyanka

The on Monday filed police complaints in and across seeking action over obscene and offensive posts in targeting party's and also pointed to some BJP leaders making "sexist remarks" against her.

The party has blamed the ruling (BJP) for triggering the campaign and also written to Police alleging that "opposing forces have unleashed a campaign to diminish Priyanka Gandhi's credibility".

In the complaint filed by the All Mahila (AIMC) at the here, the party alleged that offensive and obscene posts were being circulated in in pursuance of a conspiracy.

"Distasteful and offensive tweets, posts and pictures are doing the rounds of This is exactly the kind of misogyny that acts as a deterrent for women to enter To objectify women and humiliate them is shameful," said after filing the complaint.

"Since her appointment, opposing forces and other fringe groups have been attempting to discredit her, and have been pursuing a co-ordinated smearing campaign by using distasteful, offensive and repulsive tweets/ pictures of her," the party said in the police complaint and the letter to Patnaik.

"Some leaders of the BJP also passed sexist remarks about her," the party said pointing to Vinod Narayan Jha's remarks that " is just a pretty face with no political achievement".

In the complaint, the party has given details of offensive tweets and the handles posting them and sought action for various offences including outraging the modesty of a woman, sexual harassment and obscenity.

"A perusal of these tweets/ pictures will disclose that the same are being deliberately circulated to diminish the credibility of with a mala fide intent to insult her modesty," it said.

Similar complaints have also been filed by the party in all state capitals seeking action.

"In this age of cyber policing and much advertised curbs on offensive material online, it is surprising that the perpetrators are publishing such offensive posts without any fear of the law and without considering the far-reaching consequences of such acts on society," said Dev.

