Israel's Gantz hails 'historic day', vows forming next govt

Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, Benny Gantz, declared victory in on Tuesday night, vowing to unite and be "everyone's "

"This is a historic day for Israel," Gantz said at the headquarters of his newly-formed centrist party of Blue and White in as hundreds of supporters cheering and shouting "the next is coming!"

"I will be the prime minister of everyone and not just those who voted for me. No one from a party that is not ours should worry. We all need to think about how we can work together, how we can bring everyone into the discussion," he said.

Gantz, ex- of forces and a political newcomer, said Israel's needs to step down, reported.

"We wish to thank for his service for the state of Israel," he said, promising to form Israel's next government.

"The will of the voters should be respected," he said.

Exit polls on Israel's three main TV news channels showed contradicting results, with one poll indicating a landslide victory to while the other two showing a tied.

Both Gantz and Netanyahu claimed victory in the closely-fought

Official results are expected early on Wednesday morning.

--IANS

vc

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)