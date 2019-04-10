Nyay has amazing resonance, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that party's Nyuntam Aay Yojana (Nyay) was a powerful idea which has an "absolutely amazing resonance" in the field and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot stop talking about it.
"NYAY is such a powerful idea. Absolutely amazing resonance in the field. Even PM (Past Master) can't stop talking about it," he said in a tweet.
Nyay promises to provide Rs 72,000 per year to the poorest 20 per cent families.
Gandhi also said that a Congress government will create a National Data Science Institute to create world-class data scientists.
In a Facebook post he said that Congress will create a national mission which will focus on future technologies such as big data, machine learning, internet of things, 3-D printing and knowledge networks.
He said in another post that a Congress government will spend two per cent of GDP on science and technology in association with the industry.
Gandhi said all vacant posts of scientists and researchers will be filled in 12 months.
"We feel that investment in science and technology is an investment in the country's future," he said.
