Texas teen runs 100-meter dash in 9.98 seconds

A in Texas, nicknamed 'White Lightning', set a new unofficial record in a 100-meter dash after completing the race in an incredible time of 9.98 seconds.

Matthew Boling, an 18-year-old senior at Strake Jesuit College Prep in Houston, ran the event at Texas's Region III-6A track and field meet on Saturday to post the fastest 100-meter dash time of any American under the age of 20, reports

Last week, Boling announced on that he broke his personal record. "New PR and 100m high school record all conditions, 9.98," he wrote.

However, the record won't be counted as an official one because he had a 4.2 mph tailwind at his back.

The 18-year-old previously, in March, had completed the 100-meter dash in 10.22 seconds and in the 200-meter dash, he posted an impressive time of 20.58 seconds.

Jamaica's is the current world record holder in both the 100- and 200-meter dash, with times of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively.

