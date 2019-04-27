ISSF WC: Abhishek Verma clinches gold, Olympic quota

Indian shooter won the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol event at the ongoing (ISSF) here on Saturday.

Verma, 29, appearing only in his second ISSF World Cup, shot 242.7 in the finals of the event to claim the top honours. Russia's Artem Chernousov clinched the silver medal with a score of 240.4 while Korea's Han Seungwoo secured bronze with a score of 220.0.

With this gold, the 2018 bronze medallist also secured a fifth quota for in shooting for to be held in

On Friday, 17-year-old had secured an Olympic quota by winning a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle event at the ongoing tournament. Earlier, Saurabh Choudhary had also clinched the Olympic quota in the 10 m Air Pistol event.

In women's, and had earlier secured an Olympic quota in the 10m Air Rifle event.

